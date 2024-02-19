Avient Corporation, which owns ink brands such as Wilflex, Rutland and Union, has launched a screen printing ink made with bio-derived content.

The Wilflex Revive bio plastisol inks contain 50-59% bio-derived content, which the manufacturer claims offers “an innovative way for screen printers to achieve sustainability goals while offering the same easy printing experience as a typical plastisol ink”.

The Revive inks are currently offered in a base and white ink, and are compatible with the Wilflex Epic PC Express Color Mixing System, which Avient says will allow printers to achieve hundreds of Pantone-approved colours when used together with Wilflex Inks IMS 3.0 mixing software.

“We are thrilled to announce the global launch of Wilflex Revive bio plastisol inks – the first of our bio plastisol product lines,” commented Jeanette Hardy, sales director for Avient Specialty Inks in the Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Pacific regions.

“This product is an easy switch for our plastisol customers and instantly makes them more sustainable.”

Wilflex Revive bio plastisol inks are available from Wilflex distributors from March 2024.

