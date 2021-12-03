Liverpool Chamber of Commerce (LCC) has presented an award for innovation to Wild Thang, a specialist in branded clothing, merchandise and print.

The Bootle-based company won the international category in the awards because of its “success in international business development alongside its broader response to the pandemic”.

It was part of the Liverpool Chamber Innovation in Business Awards, celebrating the spirit of innovation that has driven many businesses in the region since the start of the pandemic. They were presented at the new Innside by Melia Hotel on Old Hall Street in Liverpool.

Presenting the award, the chamber’s statement said: “Our independent judging panel highlighted the company’s success in international business development alongside its broader response to the pandemic.”

Wild Thang’s managing director, Andrew Dwerryhouse, said: “To win the international award is super special: it made me think back to what was a perfect storm.

“I clearly remember when the pandemic hit and sales fell off a cliff for many areas of our business, but we were determined as a team that we would not be defined as a company by our incomplete development, Covid or Brexit so we adapted quickly to ensure we could not only survive, but also thrive as a team and company, so it makes this is an incredibly special moment because it’s recognition at the highest level in the Liverpool city region.

“We are proud to have retained all of our staff throughout this challenging time and have now already added eight new staff to our team over the past month in preparation for that projected growth.

“Export growth was highlighted in the supporting finalist evidence and our plans to grow turnover and our exports by 20% to 25% in 2022, so we have never been more excited about the future as a team.

“Wild Thang also recently participated in a LCC video that highlighted our Brexit challenge and highlighted how we have adapted as a company and team. We genuinely hope this will help inspire other businesses.”

www.wildthang.co.uk