Branded clothing and merchandise specialist Wild Thang has been named business of the year in awards run by Liverpool’s Chamber of Commerce.

The category for businesses with over 30 employees was judged by a mix of public vote and expert business panel and culminated in an awards ceremony at Liverpool’s World Museum last week.

Sponsored by Lexus Liverpool, the award was part of the annual Chamber of Commerce Innovation in Business Awards. Wild Thang was also a finalist for the International Business Award.

Paul Cherpeau, chief executive of Liverpool Chamber, said: “Wild Thang are worthy recipients of the Liverpool Chamber Award for Business of the Year. The combination of the public vote and independent judging panel recognised the outstanding performance of the company and its wider impact upon its customer base and area.

“Innovation has been at the heart of Wild Thang’s improvement journey over the past decade. Their success in our awards is a testament to the quality of that achievement. We are delighted to celebrate their achievements.”

Wild Thang’s managing director, Andrew Dwerryhouse, added: “It was an incredibly special moment – in fact one of the biggest and best in Wild Thang’s history to accept the Business of the Year award on behalf of our entire team.

“Real success is never built by one individual or one department but the whole team which is what we call The Wild Thang Way. It’s such a nice moment to have our hard work, innovation and creativity officially recognised in this way.

“Over the past years we have continued to overcome many challenges as a company including completing the world-class development of our HQ, Covid, Brexit and economic uncertainty but more importantly continued to move forward as a company, increasing our staffing levels and turnover over the past trading year by over 20%, and growth for the year ahead is projected to be 25% to 30%.

“We have recently won the biggest contract in our history which involved an incredibly complex merchandise solution with international distribution from our UK and Ireland warehouses.”

Established in 1996, the family-run Bootle-based business specialises in branded clothing, merchandise and print.

Pictured top are (left to right): Wild Thang marketing assistant Callum Brady; Wild Thang’s business and quality co-ordinator, Carrie Dwerryhouse; Matt Hine, general manager of sponsor Lexus Liverpool; Wild Thang director Chris Dwerryhouse; and Wild Thang managing director Andrew Dwerryhouse

www.wildthang.co.uk