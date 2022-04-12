Wild Thang, the Liverpool-based specialist in branded clothing, merchandise and print, has begun expansion into the rest of Europe by setting up business in Ireland.

It has formed a new company, based in Dublin and Kilkenny in south-east Ireland, to “facilitate ease of trading and distribution between Ireland and the rest of Europe”.

With offices, warehousing and distribution in the Irish Republic, the company will be able to service its growing number of international clients.

It has already become a member of the British and Irish Trading Alliance (BITA) to help build its customer base and supply chain worldwide.

Wild Thang managing director Andrew Dwerryhouse said: “We already have strong and well established business relationships with some great Irish companies so it’s fantastic to finally be able to announce that we are now also an Irish trading entity.

“We believe Dublin had to be our natural European base, not only because of the proximity but also the special and close trading relationship Liverpool and the Republic of Ireland has had over the centuries.

“It’s not a straightforward path and it’s been a challenging journey each step of the way to get to this point, but the team’s hard work has paid off to now create seamless trade between the UK, Ireland, Europe and beyond.

“Wild Thang have already seen significant demand for international distribution over the last few years and, now we have big growth plans for 2022, this really is another exciting piece of the puzzle that will help us meet those long term growth aspirations.”

www.wildthang.co.uk