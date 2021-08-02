We’ve been working with Ian from Wild Heart since 2019, when we embroidered bespoke bobble and beanie hats with the shop’s logo and fun dog sayings on them, explained Julian Brown, owner of AMD Promotions.

“We’ve got to know Ian and his dog Walter well over the years, and we are always keen to support and work with other local businesses in Bridgnorth.



“Wild Heart was started in 1994 by Heather, Ian’s wife of nearly 30 years, who sadly died of cervical cancer in 2012. Every year, Ian tries to mark the anniversary of the shop opening with something to celebrate Heather’s life.

“One of his customer’s children, George, aged three, drew a picture of Walter, which Ian hangs proudly in the shop — a few weeks ago, we all agreed it would make a fabulous T-shirt design and a great charity fundraiser for Cancer Research in memory of Heather.”