These brilliant ‘Walter’ T-shirts were printed by AMD Promotions in Bridgnorth for local independent clothes shop Wild Heart
We’ve been working with Ian from Wild Heart since 2019, when we embroidered bespoke bobble and beanie hats with the shop’s logo and fun dog sayings on them, explained Julian Brown, owner of AMD Promotions.
“We’ve got to know Ian and his dog Walter well over the years, and we are always keen to support and work with other local businesses in Bridgnorth.
“Wild Heart was started in 1994 by Heather, Ian’s wife of nearly 30 years, who sadly died of cervical cancer in 2012. Every year, Ian tries to mark the anniversary of the shop opening with something to celebrate Heather’s life.
“One of his customer’s children, George, aged three, drew a picture of Walter, which Ian hangs proudly in the shop — a few weeks ago, we all agreed it would make a fabulous T-shirt design and a great charity fundraiser for Cancer Research in memory of Heather.”
AMD Promotions printed George’s ‘Walter’ design onto Fruit of the Loom’s Original T (61-082-0) using an OKI Pro 8432 WT white ink printer, Forever Lite transfer papers and a Stahl Hotronix Fusion heat press.
“Ian wanted everyone to be able to get involved,” said Julian, “so the T-shirts are available for kids aged two, all the way through to 4XL.”
For the Walter hats, AMD Promotions used a Brother PR670 embroidery machine and Madeira threads.
Ian’s customers have loved the Walter-themed products, added Julian.
“The hats were a roaring success and people are loving the new ‘Walt-Tee’. The initial run has been around 100 T-shirts; however, we print-on-demand and the fundraising campaign has only just begun, so we expect this to grow.
“We’re also in the process of printing a bag-for-life to tie in with Wild Heart’s anniversary shopping evening.”