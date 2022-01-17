WilcomWorkspace Estimator

The newest addition to WilcomWorkspace is Estimator – a simple and effective online app for accurate quoting. It decreases quotation time as there is no longer the requirement for a professional digitiser or embroidery expert to calculate the number of stitches in a design, Wilcom explains.

Fast and accurate estimates

Using the new app, you can provide an instant stitch estimate along with a visual representation of the design. It is easy to adjust the size of a logo or upload an alternative image in a different colour, and you can also upload a logo with a different orientation to best suit your customer’s aesthetics or budget. “This can all be done on the spot for customer approval, greatly increasing your ability to close a sale,” adds Wilcom.

“Estimator gives you complete flexibility to estimate and re-estimate as often as you like with incredible speed and accuracy.”