Embroidery and apparel decoration software manufacturer Wilcom has launched a series of virtual masterclasses.

Released across five days from 1 June 2020, the online sessions can be accessed at imagesmag.uk/WilcomMasterclass.

The first day’s masterclasses include a look at Wilcom’s EmbroideryStudio workspace, with John Wright discussing his favourite keyboard settings and shortcuts for peak embroidery digitising. They also feature information and tips on: basic lettering; the planning and sequencing of a design; and understanding the difference between embroidery design files and machine stitch files.

www.wilcom.com