Wilcom has announced the launch of its latest update for EmbroideryStudio.

EmbroideryStudio e4.5.1 is free to all existing e4 users, and includes over 180 enhancements and a range of new features.

This includes enhanced support for the .EBD file format on SWF machines, including needle assignment recognition on compatible models, as well as 10 new embroidery fonts, providing users with 226 new fonts plus any bonus fonts already gifted.

EmbroideryStudio e4.5.1 now supports beading devices with its new Beading Element, which enables users to create beading run objects with their own choice of bead size, shape and colour; users can also select from a variety of standard and decorative fixing stitches. The Beading Element is available as a paid add-on Element for EmbroideryStudio e4.5.1 Designing.

The updated software also now supports TrueType Fonts for languages, such as Arabic and Thai. Arabic and Thai support is available in all levels of EmbroideryStudio e4.5.1.

Brand new purchases of EmbroideryStudio e4.5.1 will also automatically receive CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2020 with their purchase (including trade-ins and updates from EmbroideryStudio e3 and below; excluding existing e4 customers). The new software update now integrates with CorelDraw 2019 and 2020, for pre-owned or purchased CorelDraw software.

