Wilcom has appointed Alice Aydinli as application technical support analyst. In her new role she is responsible for providing support and guidance to the embroidery software company’s customers.

“My role involves helping customers troubleshoot issues, provide technical assistance and know the software inside and out,” she explained.

Alice joined Wilcom at the end of July after working at supplier AJS as head of software, and RA Smart before that.

“I was drawn to Wilcom because of its strong reputation within the industry and the opportunity to build on my existing experience while developing my knowledge further within a global software company.”

Alice brings a combination of technical knowledge, industry experience and a creative background to the role, having studied Textiles with Surface Design at university and also having worked extensively with embroidery digitising software as well as digital RIP solutions.

“I also enjoy problem solving and working with people, so I’m able to combine the technical side of the role with understanding what customers need and helping to resolve their enquiries,’ she said.

“I’m really enjoying learning more about Wilcom’s software and expanding my technical knowledge. I’m also looking forward to continuing to work with colleagues and customers from different parts of the industry and continuing to develop within the role. It’s exciting to be able to bring my previous experience into a new environment while learning new things along the way.”

Learn more about Wilcom here.