“With a familiar and user-friendly interface, EmbroideryStudio’s Shaping Tools functions like other graphics software.

“Effortlessly weld, flatten and divide embroidered shapes for design creation, and removal of excessive overlaps for efficient embroidery production.”

In addition, the integration of Wilcom’s Gallery of Basic Shapes offers a wide range of pre-designed shapes and elements for “even faster and more efficient design creation”.

To further edit your designs, EmbroideryStudio also includes a convenient spacebar shortcut, adds Wilcom.

“With a simple keystroke, you can swiftly toggle the re-shape nodes, from curved to straight, enabling precise adjustments with ease. Additionally, the software provides alignment tools and guides, ensuring every element aligns flawlessly for a professional finish.

“All these Arrange tools work harmoniously to empower you to achieve efficient embroidery designs quickly.

“Whether you’re a seasoned professional or an enthusiastic beginner, these tools empower you to explore new design horizons, or simply boost your productivity!”

