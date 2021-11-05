Mark wants Facebook and Instagram users to be on his platforms for the longest amount of time possible and interact with content in a rich way so he can collect data on those people to drive advertising revenue. He asks you to help with this.

How are you going to help him? In this relationship you can upset him by producing spam content, i.e. worthless, poorly directed content.

Mark gives you a chance and shows your photo to a percentage of your followers. Unfortunately, no one gives a damn and no one interacts with it. Next time you post, Mark isn’t going to put it at the top of the feed, and will actually show it to fewer people so he doesn’t risk people not liking it again.

You read somewhere that if you post every day, that is the optimum frequency – so you post the same kind of content, day after day, with worse and worse results. Mark has effectively hidden you from the followers you have and now it’s the algorithm’s fault.

Like ‘fixing’ a bad credit score, there is a way out. Stop posting boring content that no one engages with. Make small, positive deposits and soon you will dig your way out of obscurity.

Try posting one well-thought-out post a week that creates a conversation. For example, the Friday round-up. Take a photo (or preferably a video with voiceover) of your favourite job in the week and in the description write a paragraph describing what you loved about it. Remember to tag the customer and round it up with something slightly personal, such as: “I am finishing the week with the local park run.” It might start conversations, and those tagged are likely to share the post.

Scratch Mark’s back and he might let you out of the algorithm cupboard of shame.