What’s new? Exciting new things from Fruit of the Loom in 2023
New colours, new Iconic Long Sleeve T, and new 3XL and 4XL sizing in selected Premium Sweats
Four new soft tone colours: Sage, Mineral Blue, Powder Rose and Soft Lavender
New year, new colours: Fruit of the Loom has four new trend colours in store for 2023: Sage, Mineral Blue, Powder Rose and Soft Lavender. These softer tone-shades are available on selected T-shirt models from the Iconic Collection, as well as on the Classic Set-In Sweat and the Classic Raglan Sweat.
Sage is conquering fashion hearts around the world. This soft green tone is reminiscent of pale olive green, suits every complexion and is very versatile – Sage is a colour to watch!
Mineral Blue is a soft, understated light blue that looks fresh and by no means showy. This new blue tone is a fashionable choice for men and women alike, no matter when or what the occasion.
Soft pink shades have rarely been as cool as they are now – Powder Rose has a fresh, modern look and goes great with grey, beige, white or black.
Finally, Soft Lavender is inspired by the trend colour of 2023: digital lavender. Fruit of the Loom adapted this fashionable purple tone to its own colour palette and created a lilac nuance that leaves us longing for summer and looks especially stylish in combination with brown, bordeaux or anthracite.
New arrival: The Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T
Fruit of the Loom is expanding the Iconic Collection 2023 to include a high-quality long sleeve top: the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T is made of 100% combed, ring-spun cotton, comes in a classic fit and boasts a fabric weight of 195gsm as well as an especially soft texture.
This new piece can be machine-washed at 60°C and is available in the six classic colours White, Black, Red, Royal Blue, Heather Grey and Deep Navy.
The new Long Sleeve T is a unisex piece and is available in sizes XS – 5XL. It also features a practical tear-away label.
New Iconic names for the Ringspun Premium Ts
The Iconic Collection from Fruit of the Loom stands for 100% combed, ring-spun cotton, classic and modern cuts as well as diverse styles and colours – making it the perfect blank canvas for individual finishing and embellishment. In 2023, the collection is being expanded to include two Premium heavyweights: the Ringspun Premium T and the Ladies Ringspun Premium T.
These two T-shirts are getting new Iconic names to match: Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T and Ladies Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T. Even though the names are changing, the quality and features of the T-shirts remain the same: both Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Ts are made of 195 gsm combed, ring-spun cotton – perfect for everyone that prefers their ring-spun T-shirts with a higher fabric weight while retaining the same soft feel on the skin.
Sweats for everyone
Fruit of the Loom stands for diversity – and not only in terms of colours and styles, but also in terms of size. To make its range even more inclusive, as of 2023 the iconic brand is offering selected styles from the high-quality Premium Sweats range in 3XL and 4XL. This means the Premium Set-In Sweat and Premium Elasticated Cuff Jog Pants will be available in sizes S – 3XL and the Premium Hooded Sweat, Premium Zip-Neck Sweat and Premium Hooded Sweat Jacket will be available in sizes S – 4XL.