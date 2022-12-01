What’s new? Exciting new things from Fruit of the Loom in 2023

New year, new colours: Fruit of the Loom has four new trend colours in store for 2023: Sage, Mineral Blue, Powder Rose and Soft Lavender. These softer tone-shades are available on selected T-shirt models from the Iconic Collection, as well as on the Classic Set-In Sweat and the Classic Raglan Sweat.

Sage is conquering fashion hearts around the world. This soft green tone is reminiscent of pale olive green, suits every complexion and is very versatile – Sage is a colour to watch!

Mineral Blue is a soft, understated light blue that looks fresh and by no means showy. This new blue tone is a fashionable choice for men and women alike, no matter when or what the occasion.

Soft pink shades have rarely been as cool as they are now – Powder Rose has a fresh, modern look and goes great with grey, beige, white or black.

Finally, Soft Lavender is inspired by the trend colour of 2023: digital lavender. Fruit of the Loom adapted this fashionable purple tone to its own colour palette and created a lilac nuance that leaves us longing for summer and looks especially stylish in combination with brown, bordeaux or anthracite.