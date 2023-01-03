What’s New 2023: Fruit of the Loom expands the successful Iconic Collection

There’s nothing like the premium quality, softness, and printability of Ringspun. It’s a must in every range – high-quality T-shirt styles made of 100% combed, ringspun cotton. Fruit of the Loom offers a fantastic choice when it comes to premium T-shirt needs: The Iconic Collection. With its classic and modern cuts as well as diverse styles and colours, it is the perfect blank canvas for individual finishing and embellishment.

In 2023, the successful Iconic Collection will be expanded by one new and two existing products that have been given new iconic names.

Newcomer: Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T

Former Ringspun Premium T with the new name Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T

Former Ladies Ringspun Premium T with the new name Ladies Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T

With the expansion of the Iconic range, Fruit of the Loom welcomes a heavier fabric weight of 195gsm. Whereas the existing T-shirt styles of the Iconic range have a lighter fabric weight of 150gsm.

In addition to the name change, the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Ts will be available in additional colours from the existing colour palette as well as in new soft-tone shades. And as a counterpart to the Iconic 150 Classic Long Sleeve T, the brand new Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T is being launched as a long-sleeved version.