What’s New 2023: Fruit of the Loom expands the successful Iconic Collection
SPONSORED CONTENT
In 2023, the successful Iconic Collection will be expanded by one new and two existing products that have been given new Iconic names
New additions for the Iconic Collection from Fruit of the Loom
There’s nothing like the premium quality, softness, and printability of Ringspun. It’s a must in every range – high-quality T-shirt styles made of 100% combed, ringspun cotton. Fruit of the Loom offers a fantastic choice when it comes to premium T-shirt needs: The Iconic Collection. With its classic and modern cuts as well as diverse styles and colours, it is the perfect blank canvas for individual finishing and embellishment.
In 2023, the successful Iconic Collection will be expanded by one new and two existing products that have been given new iconic names.
- Newcomer: Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T
- Former Ringspun Premium T with the new name Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T
- Former Ladies Ringspun Premium T with the new name Ladies Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T
With the expansion of the Iconic range, Fruit of the Loom welcomes a heavier fabric weight of 195gsm. Whereas the existing T-shirt styles of the Iconic range have a lighter fabric weight of 150gsm.
In addition to the name change, the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Ts will be available in additional colours from the existing colour palette as well as in new soft-tone shades. And as a counterpart to the Iconic 150 Classic Long Sleeve T, the brand new Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T is being launched as a long-sleeved version.
Real heavyweight: the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T
Made from 195 gsm combed ringspun cotton, the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T is a real heavyweight and is perfect for all those who value a higher fabric weight in ringspun cotton quality with a consistently soft feel.
While the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T is available in a classic fit in sizes S- 5XL, the Ladies Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T features side seams for a feminine fashion fit and is available in sizes XS-2XL. Both Premium T-shirts come in numerous striking colours including Bottle Green, Red, Burgundy, Royal Blue, Navy and Fuchsia.
As well as their new names, the two T-shirts are also getting a colour update: As of January, the Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T will be available in the new colours Sage and Mineral Blue as well as the established nuances Sunflower, Classic Olive and Azure Blue. The ladies’ style will be available in the new colours Sage and Powder Rose as well as the classic tones Sunflower and Azure Blue.
The Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Ts are highly durable and are designed for repeated washing at 60°C.
New arrival: The Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T
The Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium Long Sleeve T is made of 100% combed, ringspun cotton, comes in a classic fit and boasts a fabric weight of 195gsm as well as an especially soft texture.
The newcomer is available in the six classic colours White, Black, Red, Royal Blue, Heather Grey and Deep Navy and can be machine-washed at 60°C.
The unisex Premium Long Sleeve T from Fruit of the Loom is available in sizes XS-5XL and features a practical tear-away label.