Whether for sports or leisure, work or school, the classic polo shirt is a go-to option for custom apparel. We review the latest decorator-friendly styles from the industry’s leading brands
The Klassic Polo from Kustom Kit is now available in 26 colours, including a recent addition of light heather blue. Made from the brand’s Superwash 60 fabric, this 185gsm, 65/35 polycotton piqué polo is ready for decoration with embroidery, heat transfer and screen print.
James & Nicholson‘s new Men‘s/Ladies‘ Mercerised Polos are made from 100% mercerised, ringspun combed cotton. The single jersey polo shirts come in six colours, including graphite, light red and riviera. The Men‘s Mercerised Polo Slim Fit is also available.
New from Henbury, the Ladies’ Recycled Polyester Polo Shirt is made from 100% recycled polyester with natural moisture-wicking properties. It features a stand-up collar and shaped waist; a men’s companion style, the Recycled Polyester Polo Shirt, is also available.
The Tipped Polo and the Women’s Tipped Polo from Mantis World are made using Gots-certified organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton for a smooth decoration surface. Both styles feature contrast tipping on the collar, coconut shell buttons and a soft, next-to-the-skin finish.