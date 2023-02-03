Whether for sports or leisure, work or school, the classic polo shirt is a go-to option for custom apparel. We review the latest decorator-friendly styles from the industry’s leading brands

The Klassic Polo from Kustom Kit is now available in 26 colours, including a recent addition of light heather blue. Made from the brand’s Superwash 60 fabric, this 185gsm, 65/35 polycotton piqué polo is ready for decoration with embroidery, heat transfer and screen print.

From Tee Jays, the Luxury Stretch Polo is made from an organic cotton/elastane blended fabric for comfort. The mini-piqué polo shirt comes in a tailored fit and features a flat knit collar with elastane.

James & Nicholson‘s new Men‘s/Ladies‘ Mercerised Polos are made from 100% mercerised, ringspun combed cotton. The single jersey polo shirts come in six colours, including graphite, light red and riviera. The Men‘s Mercerised Polo Slim Fit is also available.

The 100 Polo from Just Polos by AWDis is available in 15 fashion-forward shades. Made from a soft, 100% cotton fabric, it features side vents and dyed-to-match buttons. A companion style in a female fit, The 100 Girlie Polo, is available in 10 colours.

New from Henbury, the Ladies’ Recycled Polyester Polo Shirt is made from 100% recycled polyester with natural moisture-wicking properties. It features a stand-up collar and shaped waist; a men’s companion style, the Recycled Polyester Polo Shirt, is also available.

New from Result Genuine Recycled, the Recycled Safety Polo Shirt is made using the equivalent of five one-litre 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles. The breathable Hi-Tech stretch polo has contrast black panels and printed safety bands.

The Tipped Polo and the Women’s Tipped Polo from Mantis World are made using Gots-certified organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton for a smooth decoration surface. Both styles feature contrast tipping on the collar, coconut shell buttons and a soft, next-to-the-skin finish.

One+All‘s Woodbank Polos are made from a 65% polyester/35% cotton fabric. Available from ages 2/3 years to size 2XL, they come in a wide range of colours, or with a white body and a range of tipped collars. Bespoke colours are available with a minimum order of 1,000 polos.

