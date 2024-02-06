Work or school, sports, leisure or fashion, the versatile polo shirt is the perfect all-rounder for all ages, and decorator-friendly too! We review the current styles from industry-leading brands
New from Neutral, the Recycled Cotton Polo combines 60% waste Fairtrade organic cotton with 40% post-consumer recycled polyester and features buttons made from leftover waste cotton
New from Stedman, the Lux Polo Shirts are available for both men and women in a single piqué, 100% ringspun combed cotton fabric and feature a rib collar and cuffs
The new Authentic Eco Polo from Russell Europe is made from a 180gsm, 65% recycled polyester/35% ringspun cotton fabric. Ready for printing, the classic-fit polo shirt comes with a two-button panel and is machine-washable at 60°C
From Result Genuine Recycled, the Recycled Safety Polo Shirt is made using the equivalent of five one-litre 100% post-consumer recycled bottles. The breathable polo features a three-button placket with a spare button, printed safety bands, and an easy stretch, contrast black panel. It now comes in dual sizing from S/M to 4XL/5XL