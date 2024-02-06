Work or school, sports, leisure or fashion, the versatile polo shirt is the perfect all-rounder for all ages, and decorator-friendly too! We review the current styles from industry-leading brands

New from Neutral, the Recycled Cotton Polo combines 60% waste Fairtrade organic cotton with 40% post-consumer recycled polyester and features buttons made from leftover waste cotton

The 100 Polo from Just Polos by AWDis is made from 100% cotton with side vents, and has a three-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons. The 100 Women’s Polo is also available

New from Stedman, the Lux Polo Shirts are available for both men and women in a single piqué, 100% ringspun combed cotton fabric and feature a rib collar and cuffs

From Gildan, the Softstyle Adult Piqué Polo is made from a 180gsm, 100% ringspun cotton fabric. It comes in 12 colours, with a ladies’ companion style also available

The new Authentic Eco Polo from Russell Europe is made from a 180gsm, 65% recycled polyester/35% ringspun cotton fabric. Ready for printing, the classic-fit polo shirt comes with a two-button panel and is machine-washable at 60°C

The Men s/Ladies Coolplus Wicking Polo Shirt from Henbury can be washed at up to 60°C. It’s made from a Coolplus, moisture-wicking fabric, and features a two-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons

From Result Genuine Recycled, the Recycled Safety Polo Shirt is made using the equivalent of five one-litre 100% post-consumer recycled bottles. The breathable polo features a three-button placket with a spare button, printed safety bands, and an easy stretch, contrast black panel. It now comes in dual sizing from S/M to 4XL/5XL

New from Kustom Kit, the Regular Fit Superwash 60° Jersey Polo is made from 170gsm, 65% polyester/35% cotton fabric. It features a matching 1×1 rib flat knit collar and cuffs, as well as an interlined slanted top placket and taped back neck, inner collar and taped shoulder seams

For more polo shirt options from leading brands, check out our February 2024 issue here

Enjoyed reading this post? Register to receive for your FREE copy of Images magazine every month