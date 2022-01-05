The EarthAware Collection

Expanding the EarthAware collection from Westford Mill are five new styles, all made from 100% OCS-certified organic cotton. With its signature contrast striped handles, the premium EarthAware Organic Boat Bag (W690) is available in a choice of five diverse colourways and made from soft cotton webbing for optimum comfort.

Also new and “guaranteed to make a stylish entrance at any class” is the EarthAware Organic Yoga Mat Bag (W816) and EarthAware Organic Yoga Tote (W818), notes Westford Mill. “Thoughtful features such as hidden back pockets, drawcord rope opening and fabric slip panel for a mat make these bags a real pleasure to use.” Both are available in four colours: black, natural, light grey and amber.

Perfect for taking gym kit to work, as an everyday bag or as a small travel bag, the new EarthAware Organic Rucksack (W880) and EarthAware Organic Mini Rucksack (W881) are made from 100% OCS-certified organic cotton, “a premium, heavyweight fabric that is robust, reliable and kinder to the planet”. The W880 comes in black and natural while the compact W881 is available in navy, natural, pastel pink, amber and sugar green.