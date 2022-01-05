SUPPLIER FOCUS 2022
Westford Mill adds 15 new styles for spring/summer 2022 in a thoughtfully designed collection of eco-friendly products, curated with the conscious customer in mind
The EarthAware Collection
Expanding the EarthAware collection from Westford Mill are five new styles, all made from 100% OCS-certified organic cotton. With its signature contrast striped handles, the premium EarthAware Organic Boat Bag (W690) is available in a choice of five diverse colourways and made from soft cotton webbing for optimum comfort.
Also new and “guaranteed to make a stylish entrance at any class” is the EarthAware Organic Yoga Mat Bag (W816) and EarthAware Organic Yoga Tote (W818), notes Westford Mill. “Thoughtful features such as hidden back pockets, drawcord rope opening and fabric slip panel for a mat make these bags a real pleasure to use.” Both are available in four colours: black, natural, light grey and amber.
Perfect for taking gym kit to work, as an everyday bag or as a small travel bag, the new EarthAware Organic Rucksack (W880) and EarthAware Organic Mini Rucksack (W881) are made from 100% OCS-certified organic cotton, “a premium, heavyweight fabric that is robust, reliable and kinder to the planet”. The W880 comes in black and natural while the compact W881 is available in navy, natural, pastel pink, amber and sugar green.
Oversized tote
Another new style is the Oversized Canvas Tote Bag (W696), which sees Westford Mill take the classic tote bag and supersize it to create a versatile, modern design with an extra-large capacity – “the perfect bag for day trips, commute essentials or shopping on the go”.
The W696 is available in a choice of core colourways, each made from a durable heavyweight 100% cotton canvas. Soft webbing handles provide maximum comfort whether worn over the shoulder or carried by hand.
The Recycled Collection
The new Recycled collection from Westford Mill features styles which are all GRS-certified and made from 100% pre-consumer recycled cotton. “The Recycled Cotton Tote (W901) has endless possibilities for retail and events, while the Recycled Cotton Gymsac (W910) is a fantastic addition for any school or sports team,” says Westford Mill.
“The Recycled Cotton Stuff Bag (W915) with rope drawcord closure is all you need for organising life’s clutter, while the Recycled Cotton Maxi Tote (W925) is a great promotional piece when you want to make a big statement. These classic recycled styles are the perfect blank canvas for any decoration or personalisation.”
The Revive Range
Retail-ready or with ample opportunity for decorative rebranding, the timeless Revive range, made from a blend of GRS-certified pre-consumer recycled cotton and post-consumer recycled polyester, promises a superior print surface for optimal results. Four new products have been introduced: the Revive Recycled Gymsac (W960), Revive Recycled Tote (W961), Revive Recycled Maxi Tote (W965) and Revive Recycled Stuff Bag (W966).
Canvas Storage Tubs
Designed to help keep any home or office organised are the new Canvas Storage Tubs (W574). “With an explosion of interest in home interiors over the last few years, great storage has never been more in demand,” Westford Mill reports. “These 100% cotton canvas circular tubs are fantastic for a multitude of purposes.”
Available in S, M and L, they are ideal for everything from toys to bathroom products, stationery to craft supplies. Side grab handle and durable, heavyweight fabric make these a great home storage solution.
“The desire to use sustainable, ethical products is gathering momentum year after year,” says the brand. “With Westford Mill it’s easier than ever before for customers to make ethical decisions without comprising on quality, product diversity or style. You’ll find everything you’ve come to expect from Westford Mill… and more.”