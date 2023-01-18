Westford Mill is welcoming the new year with seven brand-new styles, all of which have the same focus on mindful, conscious design that customers have come to know and love from the brand.
“Sustainability has always been at the heart of everything we do and for 2023, we’re even more committed than ever to our ethos and helping you and your customers make more responsible choices.”
Organic Bags for Life “One of our most exciting moves for 2023 is the introduction of our naturally dyed collection,” reports Westford Mill.
The Organic Natural Dyed Bag for Life (W281) and the Organic Natural Dyed Maxi Bag for Life (W285) have taken inspiration from the Earth’s elements to create a colour palette of soft hues that are derived from some of the planet’s purest sources – a crisp white sea salt, a blushed pomegranate rose, an earthy myrobalan stone and a rich indigo blue. These sustainably derived dyes are extracted from natural botanics to leave as little trace on the environment as possible, explains the brand.
“No toxins, no harsh chemicals – just soft, gentle shades for contemporary, minimal styling.”
Fairtrade Cotton Westford Mill has also grown its Fairtrade product family with two new styles for 2023.
The Fairtrade Cotton Piped Edge Cushion Cover (W355) joins its homeware collection that is designed to help customers create beautiful, curated spaces that truly make a house a home.
“W355’s contrast piping and block colour accent provide a premium finishing touch, whatever your aesthetic.”
It has also introduced the Fairtrade Cotton Deck Bag (W626) – a classic deck bag with roomy capacity, whether it’s for grabbing groceries or hitting the beach.
Everyday Canvas Tote “Trends come and go, but every accessory collection needs some forever pieces to rely on,” says Westford Mill.
“One of those timeless must-haves is our brand new W610 Everyday Canvas Tote. Designed with modern living in mind, W610 is the perfect way to tote everyday essentials, from water bottles and journals to activewear and extra layers.”
The oversized silhouette is soft and unstructured, lending itself to a more relaxed, effortless aesthetic.
Resort Canvas Bag and Cotton Gift Bag with Ribbon Drawstring Also new this year is the Resort Canvas Bag (W608) – a staple style designed for everything from exotic island-hopping to exploring the world’s fashion capitals.
A boxy silhouette offers a contemporary structure, while its large size also provides optimal space for decoration.
Finally, there is the Cotton Gift Bag with Ribbon Drawstring (W121) for protecting precious items and storing special gifts. “Three sizes are designed to meet every need, while contrast ribbons create a premium finish for elevated gifting and personalisation.”