Westford Mill is welcoming the new year with seven brand-new styles, all of which have the same focus on mindful, conscious design that customers have come to know and love from the brand.

“Sustainability has always been at the heart of everything we do and for 2023, we’re even more committed than ever to our ethos and helping you and your customers make more responsible choices.”

Organic Bags for Life “One of our most exciting moves for 2023 is the introduction of our naturally dyed collection,” reports Westford Mill.

The Organic Natural Dyed Bag for Life (W281) and the Organic Natural Dyed Maxi Bag for Life (W285) have taken inspiration from the Earth’s elements to create a colour palette of soft hues that are derived from some of the planet’s purest sources – a crisp white sea salt, a blushed pomegranate rose, an earthy myrobalan stone and a rich indigo blue. These sustainably derived dyes are extracted from natural botanics to leave as little trace on the environment as possible, explains the brand.

“No toxins, no harsh chemicals – just soft, gentle shades for contemporary, minimal styling.”