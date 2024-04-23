Westcoast Workwear in Merseyside has strengthened its environmental credentials by successfully completing a carbon footprint analysis.

It worked with Liverpool-based consultancy Carbon Happy World, a specialist in carbon auditing, as part of its mission to become a “greener” business.

Based in Southport, Westcoast Workwear dates back to 1995 and is now headed by Tom Mills, offering embroidery and printing on garments. It supplies customers across the UK including the NHS, local authorities and universities.

Tom said: “This is a huge step forward in our mission to become a greener workwear leader. Not only will this help us reduce our environmental impact but it also strengthens our offer for tender and public sector procurement opportunities with a growing focus on sustainability, like the Greener NHS Evergreen Assessment.

“We’re passionate about promoting a more sustainable future for the workwear industry, and we encourage other SMEs in the industry and Sefton area to follow suit. By measuring and understanding your carbon footprint, you can make informed decisions to minimise your impact on the planet.”

