Riggs Media Group, a supplier of workwear and promotional clothing, is “bouncing back” by acquiring online workwear provider West Lothian Workwear.

Based near Bathgate in West Lothian, Riggs Media Group is building its portfolio of brands and is on the lookout for new premises after the industry was hit during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The family-run firm, founded in 2016, previously had a store in the centre of nearby Whitburn but, at the start of the pandemic, business was moved exclusively online.

From its current studio in a storage unit, it supplies workwear, corporate wear and promotional clothing, decorating them through embroidery, vinyl transfers and direct-to-garment (DTG) printing. Its customers range from sole traders up to large organisations such as the Post Office.

Commenting on the addition of West Lothian Workwear, managing director Gavin Riggs said: “It shows that we are on the bounce-back from Covid-19. We have grown back stronger.

“We are putting all plans from pre-Covid times into action now. We are now on the lookout for a larger premises/unit to move into. We are only a small family business who are now looking to make the next step.”

It supplies clothing from brands such as Gildan, AWDis, Pro RTX, Russell, Result and Yoko.

www.riggsmediagroupltd.com