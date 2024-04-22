These vibrant T-shirts and caps were created by Riggs Media Group in Whitburn for local wild swimming group West Lothian Dippers
The logo was designed by group member Emma Smillie, explained Gavin Riggs, managing director of Riggs Media Group.
“It features dipping spots in West Lothian: the aqueduct at the Avon Lagoon in Linlithgo, the sun and trees at Heperrig, and the famous rail bridge at South Queensferry — I love the bright colours they’ve used, as it really helps the merchandise stand out when the design is so vibrant!”
The logo was DTG-printed (outsourced to/provided by Heatseal ID) onto Beechfield’s Ultimate 5 Panel Cap (B15), plus Anthem Clothing’s Anthem T-Shirt (AM010) in green, red, yellow, white, pink and blue.
“Emma was very happy with the results, and has since been back to place a larger order for all their group members, alongside some additional items,” added Gavin.
“We’re also launching their kids range of merchandise, alongside bucket hats!”