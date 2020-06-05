Some sports that naturally allow for social distancing – such as golf, tennis and fishing – were allowed to resume in May 2020, following an easing of the lockdown measures in England. It seemed only fitting, therefore, to celebrate by selecting an angler’s hat as our decorated product of the month.

This bucket hat was created for a tackle shop called Wensum Valley Angling, explains Tony Allen, managing director of Norwich-based Dotcolour. “Daniel the owner started doing Facebook Live videos during the lockdown to keep in contact with the fishing community and wore the hat – people then started asking if they were for sale.”

Tony used the 100% cotton twill Beechfield Reversible Bucket Hat (B686), as well as a waxed version, for the run of 80 that he’s done so far. The design comprised 7,200 stitches and was produced on a Tajima 1501 embroidery machine using Madeira 40 threads.

www.dotcolour.co.uk

www.facebook.com/wensumvalleyangling