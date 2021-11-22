A new campaign has been launched today to celebrate the contribution of family businesses to employment and the economy in the UK.

Family Business Week runs from today, 22 November, to Friday 26 November, highlighting how 14 million jobs are provided by Britain’s five million family firms.

The awareness campaign is led by the Institute for Family Business (IFB) and supported by NatWest. It will resonate with the many family-run businesses in the garment decoration sector such as Essential Embroidery Design whose managing director George Georgiou features in our latest Up Close and Personal profile.

To support the week’s activities, businesses from across the country have come forward to share their stories of how they support their people and local communities and also to promote the valuable role that family firms have in tackling the climate crisis by making their businesses more sustainable.

As part of the week’s activities, the IFB has been co-ordinating a series of visits for MPs to their local family businesses, culminating in Family Business Friday on 26 November.

The latest report by the IFB Research Foundation reveals that family businesses employ 52% of all private-sector employment across the UK.

IFB chairman Sir James Wates said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating the immense role that family businesses have played in supporting people and communities and to showcase how family business is a force for good.

“Values led, purpose-driven businesses like these are the backbone of our economy, and we need to celebrate and support them – especially after the difficult time they have faced during the pandemic.

“This week of celebration is to also recognise that many of the significant challenges we face – building back better and greener from the pandemic and levelling up the UK – can only be solved with the help of our nation’s family businesses.”

Andy Gray, managing director for Corporate and Commercial at NatWest, added: “Family businesses are a cornerstone of the UK business community, responsible for nearly 30% of UK economic output, and a significant proportion of private sector employment. As a result, UK economic recovery and growth relies heavily upon the success of this group.

“NatWest is proud to be supporting the first Family Business Week, celebrating the diverse and innovative success stories of businesses who have built on many years of heritage, and inspiring the next generation of family businesses to come.”

familybusinessweek.co.uk