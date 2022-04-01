From the happy couple’s gifts to guest favours, bridal parties to hen and stag dos, there are countless opportunities for personalisation in the wedding market. We review decorator-friendly options from leading brands

BagBase: Boutique Accessory Pouch

From the new Boutique gifting collection, the Boutique Accessory Pouch offers a Saffiano fine-grain, leather-look bag with subtle gold accents. Available in 13 shades, it features a zippered main compartment with a soft-touch lining, plus internal foam padding and an elegant wristlet strap.

Mantis World: Essential T

Available for both men and women, the Essential T is great for eco-conscious brides and grooms looking for a hen or stag do tee. Offered in 13 colours, the T-shirt is made from 100% organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton, with QR codes on the label showing the positive impact of going organic.

PenCarrie: Towel City Ladies Satin Robe

Ideal for sublimation printing, Towel City’s Ladies Satin Robe is perfect for brides-to-be, bridesmaids and mother-of-the-brides. The kimono-style robe is made from polyester/elastane, and features 3⁄4 length sleeves, a self-fabric tie front and side pockets.

Gildan: Softstyle Tee

Ready for personalisation, the Gildan Softstyle Tee is a great option for the whole wedding party. Now available up to 5XL, the soft ringspun cotton T-shirt is available in a crew or V-neck style, and with short or long sleeves.

SF Clothing: Women’s Tartan Frill Lounge Shorts

Perfect for a bridal party, the Women’s Tartan Frill Lounge Shorts are offered in a white/pink check colourway with a frill hem. Made from 115gsm, 100% cotton fabric in flannel twill weave, the lounge shorts come with a tear-away label for easy rebranding. The matching Tartan Lounge Pants are also available.

Xpres: Marble Sublimation Mugs

A perfect wedding present either for guests or the happy couple, the Marble Sublimation Mugs are available in two colours: pink and grey. Offered in boxes of 36, the marble effect runs throughout the mugs, including the handle and inner. Ready for personalisation, the Hardboard Heart-Shaped Coasters and Circular Fridge Magnets are also available.

