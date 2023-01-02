Get warmed up for January’s annual fitness boom by selecting the top brandable garments and accessories to offer your customers in 2023 from our sporty line-up of the latest gym and fitnesswear
Russell Europe’s Men’s Authentic Jog Pants
From the brand’s Authentic Sweats collection, this 280gsm style with a 100% cotton surface comes in three new colours: mineral blue, urban grey and olive. Two companion styles, the Authentic Sweat and Authentic Hooded Sweat, are also available.
Kustom Kit’s Slim Fit Track Pant
These slim-fit, tapered leg track pants are suitable for decoration with embroidery, as well as screen and transfer printing. Available in black and navy, they’re made from a 100% polyester interlock fabric with practical zipped hems.
Snickers Workwear’s Merino Wool Beanie
This new style is made from a knitted, 100% merino wool fabric offering antibacterial qualities, plus natural body temperature management. The soft beanie comes in a tight fit, perfect for wearing underneath a helmet.
James & Nicholson’s Ladies’/Men’s Wintersport Jacket
Available in four colours, this sports-cut jacket is both breathable and waterproof with DuPont Sorona padding for warmth. Its sealed seams, adjustable snow guard and thumb loops are also designed to offer extra support in wintery conditions.