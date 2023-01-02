Get warmed up for January’s annual fitness boom by selecting the top brandable garments and accessories to offer your customers in 2023 from our sporty line-up of the latest gym and fitnesswear

Russell Europe’s Men’s Authentic Jog Pants

From the brand’s Authentic Sweats collection, this 280gsm style with a 100% cotton surface comes in three new colours: mineral blue, urban grey and olive. Two companion styles, the Authentic Sweat and Authentic Hooded Sweat, are also available.

Just Cool by AWDis’s Women’s Open Back T

Launching in 2023, this new style features stylish open-back detailing and will be available in four colours in sizes XS-XL. It’s made from a lightweight, neoteric fabric with moisture-wicking and stretch properties for breathability and freedom of movement.

Kustom Kit’s Slim Fit Track Pant

These slim-fit, tapered leg track pants are suitable for decoration with embroidery, as well as screen and transfer printing. Available in black and navy, they’re made from a 100% polyester interlock fabric with practical zipped hems.

TriDri’s Space Dye Performance T-Shirt

This new unisex style is tag-free and ready to brand. Offering stretch, moisture-wicking properties and a smooth surface for print, the tee’s unique space dye fabric blends multi-coloured yarn; it’s available in five colourways.

Snickers Workwear’s Merino Wool Beanie

This new style is made from a knitted, 100% merino wool fabric offering antibacterial qualities, plus natural body temperature management. The soft beanie comes in a tight fit, perfect for wearing underneath a helmet.

Beechfield’s Softshell Sports Tech Beanie

This lightweight beanie is both windproof and quick-drying. It’s made from a breathable softshell fabric with flat seam stitching, and has a ponytail opening and subtle reflective accents.

James & Nicholson’s Ladies’/Men’s Wintersport Jacket

Available in four colours, this sports-cut jacket is both breathable and waterproof with DuPont Sorona padding for warmth. Its sealed seams, adjustable snow guard and thumb loops are also designed to offer extra support in wintery conditions.

Tombo’s Core Pocket Leggings & Medium Impact Core Bra

These coordinating styles are available in seven colours. Made from a high-stretch, heavyweight interlock fabric, the leggings have a deep, high-waisted waistband, while the bra has inner cups.

