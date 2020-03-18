On an everyday basis, the most common items are mechanics’ boiler suits, fleeces, jumpers, cardigans, jackets and polo shirts. Work Stuff UK also supplies Bakers Waste with safety footwear, from steel toe-capped boots to shoes and Wellingtons, as well as personal protective equipment such as ear defenders, hard hats, bump caps, boiler suits, safety glasses and gloves.

There have also been special one-off orders, such as 55 hi-vis vests last year for a charity event that Bakers Waste hosted to clean up Beaumont Park, near to its Leicester base, and to raise funds for Leicestershire & Rutland Wildlife Trust. Work Stuff UK supplied 50 vests in orange and another five in blue, designed especially for the event, in assorted sizes with the company’s logo printed on the back. They were turned around in less than 10 days, within the timeframe set by Bakers Waste. Members of the Work Stuff UK team also joined the park clean-up.

Aside from special orders, the volume of work is relatively small but steady, with Bakers Waste ordering, on average, around five units per week. Managers used to place their orders via an email to Work Stuff UK but that has now been streamlined. “We now have our very own login via the website that allows us to drop our orders into the basket and ‘check out’ very easily,” Hayley says. “This has saved much time as our common items that we order are already on our dashboard.”

Bakers Waste continues to grow, adding new customers, large and small, such as rugby club Northampton Saints at the end of last year. With customers looking to be environmentally friendly, the company is in a good position with its expertise in recycling different kinds of waste from food to glass. And as it grows, the company continues to work with Work Stuff UK because it provides what Bakers Waste seeks in a decorated garment supplier. “They give us quick pricing and quotations, efficient service and easy ordering,” Hayley says. It means they don’t have to waste a minute when it comes to buying their workwear.

