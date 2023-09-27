A director at Perfect Colours, an approved HP reseller partner, has completed the West Highland Way challenge and raised more than £14,000 for charity.

Darren Walker, who has a rare type of cancer called Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP), undertook the 96-mile challenge with his wife Amanda, daughter Courtney and sister Joanne. They were raising funds for The Christie, a charity that supports the work of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, which specialises in providing care to cancer patients.

Darren, Perfect Colours’ regional director hardware sales north, was diagnosed with PMP more than two years ago. “I decided to undertake this gruelling challenge to raise awareness and support research for this rare and still underfunded cancer,” he said.

The route from Milngavie to Fort William took the team five days to walk. It crosses through some of Scotland’s most beautiful landscapes, including countryside parks, lochs, mountains and open moorland.

“I can honestly say without any doubt it is the hardest thing I have ever done and will ever do, truly the best and worst week of my life,” said Darren.

Jane Rixon, business development manager at HP said: “We have nothing but admiration and respect for Darren and his family and their decision to take on such a challenge. What an amazing achievement!”

Anybody wishing to donate can still do so through Darren’s Just Giving page.