A local business, W Wilson Wholesale supplies fruit and vegetables to other local businesses and the general public, explained Marcus Coates, owner of Laughing Whale Print & Embroidery.

“At the start of the pandemic, the company realised that there was a demand for delivery to residents in the town, so they got in touch with us about providing workwear for their staff.”

Laughing Whale decorated Pro RTX’s Pro T-Shirt (RX151), Pro Sweatshirt (RX301), Pro Hoodie (RX350) and Pro Workwear Trouser (RX601), plus the Washable Face Covering (PR799) from Premier Workwear.

The W Wilson Wholesale logo was digitised by Digitising Mart, which Laughing Whale then embroidered onto the workwear garments using its Melco XTS and EMT16 embroidery machines supplied by Amaya Sales UK, plus Polyneon thread and cut-away backing from Madeira UK.

The company printed the face coverings using an A3 OKI Pro8432 white toner printer, also supplied by Amaya.

www.laughingwhale.co.uk