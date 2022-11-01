Visitor registration has opened today for Printwear & Promotion Live! 2023 as big names in garment decoration prepare to return as exhibitors.

The show, which next year will have the tagline of “Explore, Discover, Expand”, will run at the NEC in Birmingham from 26 to 28 February.

The 2022 show, which was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions, took place in April and, despite some people being deterred by the pandemic, it attracted around 4,500 visitors.

With 100 stands on the floor plan, the 2023 show will feature familiar names such as equipment specialists Amaya Sales UK and Xpres and clothing suppliers Ralawise and Stanley/Stella.

New names already signed up to exhibit for the first time include BeSmart Pro, a manufacturer of custom-made clothing, and Transworld Trophies, a supplier of trophies and awards.

The organisers are also lining up speakers for the show’s two Seminar Suites, The Decoration Advice Suite and The Knowledge Centre, which will cover topics from transfer printing to social media.

www.printwearandpromotionlive.co.uk