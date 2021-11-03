Visitor registration is now open for Printwear & Promotion Live which returns to NEC Birmingham in February 2022.

The show, which is regarded as the annual launch pad for new garment decoration equipment, accessories and clothing lines, will run in Hall 20 from Sunday 20 February to Tuesday 22 February.

The organisers have reported there are currently over 100 stands on the floorplan, with “the vast majority” of the major equipment suppliers, clothing distributors and brands already on board.

They are expecting more than 5,500 visitors – in line with previous years – after research of past attendees revealed over 75% were definitely or likely to come to the exhibition.

The 2021 show, due to be held in January, was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions so this will be the first show since the last Printwear & Promotion Live! in January 2020.

Show director Tony Gardner said: “It is really pleasing to see the level of commitment from our regular exhibitors, together with the firm intentions of our visitors to be back in force again in 2022.

“We also have several new exhibitors signed up, which are sure to be of interest to visitors. As things stand, we are very confident of putting on another successful show and, following a year of the industry not being able to come together, fully expect it to live up to its tagline of ‘The Unmissable Reunion!’.”

The show will also offer a full seminar programme, with sessions covering all aspects of garment decoration including embroidery, direct-to-garment printing and dye sublimation. Topics will be announced later this year.

It is described as an ideal opportunity to network but also a place for people new to the garment decoration industry. Research indicates that it regularly attracts over 2,000 first-time visitors each year.

Register at www.printwearandpromotionlive.co.uk.