The organisers of Printwear & Promotion Live! 2023 have announced that more than 5,000 visitors attended the show last month.

The event at the NEC in Birmingham from 26 to 28 February received 5,167 visitors – a 15% increase compared to April 2022 when it was attended by 4,489 visitors

They also announced that the provisional dates for next year’s Printwear & Promotion Live! will be Sunday 18 February to Tuesday 20 February.

Event director Tony Gardner said: “We were delighted with the visitor turnout this year with a 15% increase on the April 2022 show. The feedback received from both exhibitors and visitors confirms both the vibrancy of the market, and the importance of and need for the show to be an annual event for the industry.”

Rob Smith, director of exhibitor Wilcom Europe, added: “Printwear & Promotion Live! has certainly returned in full force in 2023. It was great to see the industry bouncing back from three hard years and starting to invest in new innovations, better quality and greater efficiency.”

Tim Roberts, sales director at another exhibitor, Chadwick Teamwear, said: “We received more enquiries and sample orders than any other event we have previously exhibited at.”