Carl Renwick, owner of Virtue Skateboards, approached me about the T-shirts through my own skateboarding clothing company Think Culture Clothing, explained Neil Crockley.

“As I screen print everything in-house, I’m able to offer the service and I get the opportunity to work with other independent brands, such as skater-owned brands like Virtue Skateboards.”

The T-shirt artwork was designed by Ryan Hidayat (www.instagram.com/mbambam), and printed for an initial run of 50 tees in a mixture of black ink on white, plus various other colours such as light pink and mint green.

Using a Riley Hopkins Silver Press with a 62T mesh, Neil hand-screenprinted the design with Permaset water-based inks onto Gildan’s Heavy Cotton Adult T-Shirt (5000).

“The fade ones were a limited run of only five T-shirts, which were printed as one-offs for Virtue Skateboards to give away for an upcoming event,” he added.

“The response was great, and it was a pleasure to print such awesome artwork with a lot of fine detail — it’s really attention-grabbing stuff, and the fade split fountain print with yellow and red inks really pops on black shirts!”

www.instagram.com/thinkcultureclothing

www.instagram.com/virtueskateboards