VinoSangre has joined forces with a local clothing brand to create custom T-shirts to help raise money for the NHS.

Mikee Parker, owner of VinoSangre, said: “Lowdown Transporters is an automotive club that later changed into an automotive club/clothing brand. They contacted us with the idea after we started working and printing together earlier this year.”

Owner of Lowdown Transporters, Chris Howes, explained: “The idea came about as we wanted to do something to help local smaller businesses stay afloat in these tougher times, as well as being able to raise some much-needed funds for NHS charities.

“It was an idea we kept thinking about and discussing whilst sitting at home, as a way to keep us both during self-isolation.