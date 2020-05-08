VinoSangre has joined forces with a local clothing brand to create custom T-shirts to help raise money for the NHS.
Mikee Parker, owner of VinoSangre, said: “Lowdown Transporters is an automotive club that later changed into an automotive club/clothing brand. They contacted us with the idea after we started working and printing together earlier this year.”
Owner of Lowdown Transporters, Chris Howes, explained: “The idea came about as we wanted to do something to help local smaller businesses stay afloat in these tougher times, as well as being able to raise some much-needed funds for NHS charities.
“It was an idea we kept thinking about and discussing whilst sitting at home, as a way to keep us both during self-isolation.
“So we called up a good friend of ours, Richard Peacock, who does a lot of our design work and together we came up with this design.”
VinoSangre made 167 shirts in total with its M&R Sportsman, screen printing on Gildan’s Heavy Cotton T-shirt (GD05) using plastisol ink from International Coatings.
“The feedback that Lowdown Transporters has got from friends, as well as members that purchased the T-shirts, has been overwhelming,” added Chris.
“Some of them are working alongside the NHS and thanked us for our thoughts being with them, as well as appreciating our support — everyone wanted to do their part to help and shared our product via social media to try to encourage others.”
VinoSangre used Gildan’s Heavy Cotton T-shirt