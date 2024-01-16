Vince Tyra began his new position as president and CEO of Gildan Activewear yesterday (15 January), nearly a month before he was expected to start.

According to a press release from the apparel manufacturer, Vince agreed to make himself available early following a request from the Gildan board to engage early with key stakeholders and “bring needed stability and leadership to the company”.

“When the board began the external phase of the CEO search back in May of 2023, we knew that scaling the company in an increasingly complex and competitive environment demanded a hands-on CEO with fresh ideas, deep apparel experience, a keen understanding of manufacturing and expertise in areas like marketing, merchandising and product development,” said Donald C Berg, chairman of the board.

“After a robust selection process that evaluated both internal and external candidates, we selected Vince as the next chief executive of Gildan Activewear.”

Vince joins the company following the departure of co-founder, president, CEO and director Glenn Chamandy in December.

www.gildancorp.com