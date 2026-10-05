Inclusive PPE

Ill-fitting workwear and PPE is a safety issue. Take the ubiquitous high-vis vest. The 360-degree rule states the wearer must be visible from all angles, so the vest must be done up. “That’s over our boobs so we have to get it sized up to fit but then the vest is hanging too far down,” says Fae. “During work we’re bending over machines where this huge PPE could easily get trapped and pulled into them. It creates a big risk.”

Earlier this year, the MP Kirsteen Sullivan introduced a bill with the aim of requiring all publicly procured PPE to comply with BS 30417:2025, the British Standards Institution’s new guidance standard for inclusive PPE provision [imagesmag.uk/BS30417-standard]. She highlighted stab vests that leave police officers exposed to knives because they don’t fit properly, and firefighters running into burning buildings in boots that are too big for them. [See PCIAW’s summary of the bill and its implications here: imagesmag.uk/PCIAW-PPE.]

It’s a measure of how seriously Venus Workwear is being taken that Kirsteen and Fae have met to talk about the new standard and the role brands like Venus play in driving it forward.

Breaking the cycle

Despite the overwhelmingly positive reception Venus has received so far, there are some that haven’t yet quite grasped the problem. One distributor wrote, when turning Fae’s boots down: “The turnover of female safety shoes is increasing, but is not proportional to the turnover we generate from men’s shoes.”

“What I’ve discovered is there’s this cycle for women that no one has tried to break through before,” says Fae. “We work in these industries, we get given men’s PPE, and we accept it because there are no choices for women out there. So when the industry is saying, ‘The demand’s not there’ – it absolutely is. You’ve not serviced it at all at any point.”

Others are, however, rapidly catching on to the need for ‘fit to form’ PPE. The garment decorator Workwear Express now offers Venus’s boot, which Fae says is “fantastic, a really positive relationship”. A tour of its facilities has also helped her realise the importance of making sure products can easily be printed or embroidered. It’s an aspect she has taken into consideration while developing her next two products which will be launched later this year: high-waisted, hardwearing, soft-stretch leggings designed for work, not athleisure, and high-rise, flared leg trousers made from a stretch fabric and packed with practical features.

For someone with no previous experience in garment and shoe manufacturing, Fae has achieved a huge amount in a short space of time, and has an ever-growing support crew of thousands of women who are fed up with being made to wear clothes that aren’t designed with them or their safety in mind. Venus Workwear is a brand to watch.

Visit the Venus Workwear website