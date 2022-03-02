My attention has always been drawn to religious iconography,” says Justin Vu, owner of The Shirtsmith, a California-based print shop.

“A certain mysticism usually surrounds this type of imagery, whether you’re viewing it in a museum, church, temple, etc. It leaves one in awe. That’s the feeling I was trying to replicate.”

In our March issue, Justin breaks down the approach he used to achieve this stunning T-shirt print.

www.theshirtsmith.com