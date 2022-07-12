Vastex has added a new mobile screen printing job cart to complement its portfolio of presses, conveyor dryers, flash cure units and exposing units.

The cart – model SR-23-JC – keeps screens, squeegees and supplies readily at hand for increased productivity during set-up, printing and clean-up.

The top shelf, recessed to contain minor spills, is designed for inks, emulsions, degreasers, cleaners and wipes. One side of the cart provides six squeegee rests.

A pegboard with hooks on the opposite side allows a customisable arrangement of T-squares, ink spatulas, scissors, tape and other essentials.

The all-steel, powder-coated frame stores up to 11 screens of 58cm by 79 cm (23 inches by 31 inches) and is mounted on locking casters for easy rolling to the press and back to storage.

Vastex, based in Pennsylvania, distributes its screen printing presses, conveyor dryers, flash cure units and exposing units in the UK through MHM Direct GB.

www.mhmdirect.co.uk

www.vastex.com