Vastex International has announced the launch of a new range of EconoRed Series VI conveyor dryers for high-volume curing.

The three new models, including one capable of curing 2,700 plastisol-printed garments per hour, are equipped with infrared heaters and can be used with plastisols, water-based inks, discharge and direct-to-fabric (DTF) adhesives.

Due to be available in the UK through Dalesway Print Technology, the new dryers are an addition to the existing EconoRed range and Vastex’s other dryers such as the LittleRed series.

Mark Vasilantone, president of Vastex International, said: “This addition to the EconoRed series offers greater power and high production speeds for screen printers and DTF printers, and the flexibility to print on oversized garments or flat goods.”

The new EconoRed Series VI conveyor dryers come in widths of 76cm, 137cm and 198cm and are equipped with six infrared heaters in a single chamber for high-volume curing.

The ER-VI-30 dryer, with a 76cm-wide belt, cures up to 900 garments per hour if printed with plastisol ink, at 25 seconds’ dwell time, and up to 300 garments per hour if printed with water-based inks or discharge, with 70 seconds’ dwell time. It uses 15,600 watts of power.

The ER-VI-54, with a 137cm-wide belt, can accommodate two rows of garments, curing up to 1,800 garments per hour if printed with plastisol ink, at 25 seconds’ dwell time, and up to 600 garments per hour if printed with water-based inks or discharge, at 70 seconds’ dwell time. It uses 31,200 watts of power.

The ER-VI-78, with a 198cm-wide belt, can cure up to 2,700 plastisol-printed garments per hour placed in three rows, and up to 900 garments per hour if printed with water-based inks or discharge. It uses 46,800 watts of power.

Vastex added that each EconoRed VI dryer model can also cure DTF adhesives at correspondingly high rates.

The modular design allows users to easily add one, or multiple, independently controlled heating chambers and extend the conveyor belt, increasing capacity in direct proportion to each heating chamber added.

Conveyor extensions can also be added to the infeed or discharge end of the dryer for further improving the loading and cooling and unloading of garments.

The heaters, with a 15-year warranty, are height adjustable to accommodate flat or bulky items.

Closely spaced coils provide high-density, medium-wavelength infrared heat for maximum cure speed without cold spots or under-curing.

A focused exhaust system evacuates moisture and air contaminates from the heating chamber and cools the enclosure’s outer skin and control panel.

The 404cm-long conveyor runs true thanks to a low-friction belt aligner patented by Vastex, with belt speed controls allowing fully adjustable dwell times from one to five minutes.

Optional accessories include front and rear belt extensions and a conveyor air bar to speed the cooling and folding of printed garments and handling of hard goods as they exit the dryer’s heating chamber.

An exhaust hood is available for mounting to the rear of the chamber or on the conveyor bed to exhaust fumes of adhesives, inks and other coatings that continue to off-gas after exiting the dryer.

Vastex also produces tabletop and mid- to high-capacity dryers for direct-to-garment (DTG), screen-printing and DTF applications, as well as commercial-grade and entry-level manual screen printing presses, flash cure units, screen exposing units, screen drying cabinets, washout booths and complete screen printing shop systems. Its distributors in the UK are Dalesway Print Technology and MHM Direct GB.

www.vastex.com

www.dalesway.co.uk