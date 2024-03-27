Machine manufacturer Vastex has introduced the new Return-Belt Conveyor Dryer which returns cured garments where they were loaded at the front of the dryer.

“The optional return conveyor eliminates repeated trips between the infeed and discharge ends of the dryer, while cooling cured garments for immediate folding and packaging,” explained president Mark Vasilantone.

“The return belt also allows shops with limited space to position the rear of the dryer close to a wall without the need for a rear catch bin, while shops with two presses can print the front of garments with one press, and the back with the second press as garments come off of the dryer.”

The new return belt can be added as a retrofit to many existing Vastex dryers, the company reports, and is available on any new LittleRed and EconoRed dryer with 76, 137 and 198cm belt widths.

