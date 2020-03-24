Vastex International has announced the launch of its EconoRed III-30 high capacity dryer.

The new dryer cures screen-printed plastisol, discharge and water-based inks at “higher rates, in a smaller footprint, at lower cost and more quietly than the BigRed 3 model it replaces,” said Mark Vasilantone, president of Vastex.

The EconoRed III-30 features a 76cm wide belt, and three 61cm wide, 3,600watt heaters (total 10,800 watts). It’s said to cure 475 garments printed with plastisol ink per hour, or 150 printed with discharge or water-based ink.

An EconoRed III-30-2 version is also available – equipped with an additional heating chamber (total 21,600 watts), it’s said to allow the doubling of belt speed, enabling users to cure up to 950 garments printed with plastisol ink per hour, or 300 printed with discharge or water-based ink.

“The heaters feature closely spaced coils that provide high-density, medium-wavelength infrared heat for maximum cure speed without cold spots or under-curing, and come with a 15-year warranty,” adds Mark.

“With the Vastex Infrared Focusing System, the heaters can be adjusted to any height five to 17cm above the belt, allowing the operator to compensate for varying garment thicknesses.

“The dryer is over 20% quieter and 13cm narrower than its predecessor, owing to its top-mounted exhaust system, and allows positioning of the control box on the right (standard) or left side of the enclosure to suit shop layouts.”

The dryer’s new exhaust system draws in filtered air that cools the outer skin of the dryer, while a 10.75 CMM exhaust system evacuates moisture and fumes from the heating chamber. The two-chamber model includes a 21.5 CMM system.

It’s also supplied as standard with a digital PID temperature controller, accurate to =/- 1°, which is designed to allow the operator to repeat or fine-tune drying results at any time.

EconoRed III-54 models with 137cm wide conveyor belts will soon follow, adds Vastex.

www.vastex.com