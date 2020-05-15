“Rubber strips of the quick-stretch frame stretch single- or multi-layer mask material over the diamond-shaped, rubber covered pallets, flattening pleats and contours in the imprint area with no shifting or need for pallet adhesive.”

Mark Vasilantone, president of Vastex, commented: “The need and use of face masks is universal and, in many cases mandatory, enabling screen printers to replace or exceed imprinted garment jobs lost due to lock-downs on concerts, sports, schools and other group events.

“Since they are disposable and purchased daily in the millions, masks hold enormous volume potential for printers, not only as custom jobs but as highly creative stock designs that can be sold online for political, athletic, comical or other applications.”

