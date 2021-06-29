The RedFlash series features a low-profile head height of 7cm and a cooling fan that keeps the outer surface safe to the touch and forms an air curtain around the perimeter to maintain uniform temperatures for edge-to-edge consistency.

The AirFlash series features a 238m3/h blower with filtered air intake that can distribute clean, heated air uniformly across delicate fabrics such as nylon. For flashing of regular fabrics, the air flow can be diverted to cool the outer skin.

Vastex International also manufactures other models of flash cure units as well as manual screen printing presses, athletic numbering systems, conveyor dryers, screen coaters, screen exposing units, screen drying cabinets, pin registration systems, washout booths and complete equipment packages for entry level up to industrial shops.

