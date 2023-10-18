All V-1000 manual screen printing presses are now equipped as standard with a new print head that Vastex says “allows easier and more accurate screen pitch adjustment”.

The equipment manufacturer’s president, Mark Vasilantone, explained: “The new adjustment system better isolates front-to-rear movement of the print head with no effect on other adjustments, and moves the adjustment point from the central colour hub to the print head itself for operator convenience.”

Other print head adjustments move screens left/right, forward/back and up/down, and tilt left to right, enabling the operator to control all positional aspects of the screen with precision repeatability.

The modular print head can replace existing V-1000 print heads or be added to existing V-1000 presses, which can accommodate up to eight print heads and eight stations.

www.vastex.com