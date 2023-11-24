Machine manufacturer Vastex International has developed a powder-to-film unit that it says uniformly coats direct-to-film (DTF) films with adhesive powder.

“Until recently, most shops doing DTF have been hand-coating the films using open plastic containers that expose shop personnel to adhesive dust and require operator time and attention to obtain reliable results,” said Vastex president Mark Vasilantone.

“The Vastex system provides uniform coverage without dusting and spillage, reducing waste and freeing staff to optimise production time.”

The PTF-100 consists of a steel case on a stand, with a clear polycarbonate door set at an angle and two cartridges, each of which can hold around 1.4 kg of adhesive powder.

“To operate, a filled cartridge is inserted at the top of the unit, and an empty cartridge at the bottom. An operator positions the wet DTF-printed film on the application tray, print side up. Once the polycarbonate door is closed tightly, the operator can adjust the angle of the powder deflector and the amount of powder to be released.

“With each cycle, the user pulls a lever to release the desired amount of powder, then pushes it to start the timer/vibration. The top cartridge releases adhesive powder which rains down on the film, ensuring complete and even coverage. When empty, the upper cartridge can be switched quickly and cleanly with the lower cartridge containing all excess powder, reducing exposure while eliminating waste and allowing continuous production until refilling is needed.”

The US-made PDF-100 also has an adjustable timer for repeatable results.

www.vastex.com