US-based Vantage Apparel has acquired a majority stake in leading European corporate clothing supplier Lynka.

The deal is described as making Vantage the “largest global supplier and decorator of corporate apparel”. Lynka, based in Poland, services customers across Europe including the UK.

It means that Lynka, known for its multi-brand wholesale apparel and merchandise, will add Vantage’s core product selections to its existing portfolio.

Vantage says this will make it easier for customers to implement global uniform programmes – a growing sector for both companies over the last five years.

Lynka’s previous stakeholder, promotional products distributor Berendsohn AG of Hamburg, has fully exited the business and will continue working together as a key customer of Lynka.

Lynka’s leadership will remain intact with founder and shareholder John Lynch, a New Jersey native, at the helm as president, plus a team of over 250 staff based at its facility just outside Kraków.

Ira Neaman, CEO of Vantage Apparel, said: “Our partnership with Lynka will allow distributors with global customers to achieve consistency in not only their apparel merchandise assortment, but also the quality of decoration that have been a pinnacle of achievement for both Vantage and Lynka through the years.

“I’m proud to bring Vantage’s reputation in superior decoration and back-office technology services to the world stage.”

As well as the UK, Lynka has customers across 25 countries in Europe including France, Germany, Scandinavia and central and eastern Europe. It ships decorated apparel anywhere in Europe in as little as three to 10 business days.

John Lynch said: “I have personally known Vantage for well over a decade. Whenever we shared war stories over the years, Ira and I always agreed that Vantage and Lynka are remarkably similar companies – our unique one-stop-shop solution, our top-notch decoration, and in particular, our approach to business including our core values. I can’t imagine a better partner than Vantage for the future.”

Like Vantage, Lynka is known for its award-winning embellishment, having won more awards for decoration than any other European apparel company. It is one of the very few WRAP (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production) certified apparel manufacturers in Europe, ensuring safe, compliant and environmentally friendly practices.

Since being founded in 1992, Lynka has decorated more than 85 million garments – more than any other EU company. After relocating to a modern 100,000 sq ft decoration and logistics facility near Kraków, Lynka offers clients a wide range of decoration methods including screen print, embroidery, transfer-print, sublimation and direct-to-garment digital printing, using the newest Kornit technology.

Single-piece garment decoration and full print-on-demand (POD) services are fast growing and important parts of both companies’ strategies.

Vantage Apparel, which dates back to 1977, is based in New Jersey and also has facilities in Missouri and California, with around 1,200 embroidery heads across the business. It specialises in corporate clothing and uniforms and manufactures and stocks nearly 200 styles of fashion and safety apparel.

lynka.eu

vantageapparel.com