“Considering the artwork, run size and the need for a quick turn-a-round, direct-to-film (DTF) transfers were chosen as the decoration method,” adds Adam.

“We used the XLF 60cm DTF printer with shaker and dryer from DTF Supplies to print our transfers onto hot peel film, with their stretchy powder, to make sure we had excellent long-lasting adhesion to the hoodies.

“VanLife For Life was over-the-moon with the vibrancy of the DTF transfers!”

