These vibrant hoodies were printed using DTF by Bear Face Branding Co. in Rotherham for VanLife For Life
A Facebook community group, VanLife For Life is for people who enjoy self-built campers or van-derived campers, explains Adam Keightley, owner of Bear Face Branding Co.
“They reached out to us for help with some quick turn-a-round hoodies before they hit the road for Newquay and the surrounding areas.”
Bear Face Branding Co. printed Cottonridge’s Premium Hoodie (W72).
“Considering the artwork, run size and the need for a quick turn-a-round, direct-to-film (DTF) transfers were chosen as the decoration method,” adds Adam.
“We used the XLF 60cm DTF printer with shaker and dryer from DTF Supplies to print our transfers onto hot peel film, with their stretchy powder, to make sure we had excellent long-lasting adhesion to the hoodies.
“VanLife For Life was over-the-moon with the vibrancy of the DTF transfers!”