Vanilla has introduced its new Organic Cotton collection.

Made from 100% sustainable materials and certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard, the Organic Cotton range includes the Organic Cotton Tee (VAN111), the Organic Hoodie (VAN202) and the Organic Sweatshirt (VAN203).

“Vanilla’s Organic Cotton range boasts 100% sustainable cotton, rather than a blend — this ensures an exceptional surface for both direct-to-garment and screen print decoration,” explained the brand.