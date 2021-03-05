Vanilla has introduced its new Organic Cotton collection.
Made from 100% sustainable materials and certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard, the Organic Cotton range includes the Organic Cotton Tee (VAN111), the Organic Hoodie (VAN202) and the Organic Sweatshirt (VAN203).
“Vanilla’s Organic Cotton range boasts 100% sustainable cotton, rather than a blend — this ensures an exceptional surface for both direct-to-garment and screen print decoration,” explained the brand.
The Organic Cotton Tee has a crew neck, self-fabric back neck and shoulder tape for comfort, while the Organic Sweatshirt and Organic Hoodie both feature full-needle, double-layered cuffs and welt for shape recovery, as well as twin-needle stitched seams for durability and a tear-away label for easy rebranding.
The Kids Organic Cotton Tee (VAN411) and Kids Organic Hoodie (VAN402) made from 100% organic cotton are also available.