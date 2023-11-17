What is value? Value to your customers? To your staff? Your community? Maybe even to your supply chain? How often are you considering the value of what you bring to these vastly different stakeholders?

Value is the foundational support for return on investment. If that value isn’t as obvious as the nose on your face, you aren’t in alignment with your customers, employees, neighbourhood, or vendors. ROI – return on investment – certainly is about money. But it is also about time. When people value something, they will be happy spending their valuable time with it. Otherwise, they will do something else.

So, I will ask again… and think about your business: how valuable are you to these groups?