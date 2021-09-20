Accessories are perfect for add-on sales, helping you kit out your customers from head to toe. We take a peak at this season’s top brandable options

The Detroit 1⁄2 Mesh Truckers Cap from IS Enterprises is a five-panel style featuring a white front panel, colour-contrast peak and mesh, snapback adjuster, semi-curved fabric recycled PE peak, and a tear-away label.

The Beechfield Stadium Scarf from Prestige Leisure is “the perfect accessory for showing support for your favourite team”. Available in 12 colours, it’s made from a soft-touch acrylic fabric in a double-layer knit for comfort.

The Tombo Running Headband is designed to hug the wearer during activities, avoiding slippage and discomfort. The one-size-fits-all design in 180gsm, 100% polyester French terry fabric is cut on the bias for optimum stretch.

Towel City’s Classic Terry Slippers are open-toed with a padded, mixed fibre sole for durability and a secure top fastening. Soft and absorbent, the unisex slippers come in navy and white in sizes 4-7 and 8-11.

Spiro Activewear’s Three-Pack Sports Sneaker Socks in polyester/elastane fabric blend are low-cut and use double layers to cushion impact, while their ribbed cuff and instep promises to reduce movement and therefore the risk of blisters.

Result Clothing’s Softshell Thermal Gloves have a waterproof TPU membrane to prevent water reaching the microfleece inner layer. Breathable, windproof and showerproof, they have a palm grip, elasticised wrist and extended wrist cover.

Larkwood Toddler and Baby Collection’s Plain and Contrast Bib in double-layered 200gsm 100% cotton interlock has edge binding detail that’s designed to minimise irritation around a baby’s neck, plus hook-and-loop fastening at the back of the neck.

The Atlantis Headwear ACOEBE Eko OekoTex Supersoft Beanie from Absolute Apparel in 60gsm, 100% Oeko-Tex acrylic yarn has a fashion fit and tear-away label. It is available in 11 colours, including new pine green, off-red and aviateur.

For more wearable accessories from leading brands, check out our September 2021 issue here