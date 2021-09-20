Accessories are perfect for add-on sales, helping you kit out your customers from head to toe. We take a peak at this season’s top brandable options
The Detroit 1⁄2 Mesh Truckers Cap from IS Enterprises is a five-panel style featuring a white front panel, colour-contrast peak and mesh, snapback adjuster, semi-curved fabric recycled PE peak, and a tear-away label.
The Tombo Running Headband is designed to hug the wearer during activities, avoiding slippage and discomfort. The one-size-fits-all design in 180gsm, 100% polyester French terry fabric is cut on the bias for optimum stretch.
Spiro Activewear’s Three-Pack Sports Sneaker Socks in polyester/elastane fabric blend are low-cut and use double layers to cushion impact, while their ribbed cuff and instep promises to reduce movement and therefore the risk of blisters.
Larkwood Toddler and Baby Collection’s Plain and Contrast Bib in double-layered 200gsm 100% cotton interlock has edge binding detail that’s designed to minimise irritation around a baby’s neck, plus hook-and-loop fastening at the back of the neck.