Transfer printing specialists, Valerie Anne Leisure (VAL) have introduced new custom-made Duoviz reflective transfers, which are said to be ideal for decorating cycle jerseys, jackets and shorts, rusksacks and other other biking accessories.

According to the company, lockdown saw a big increase in the popularity of cycling, which has led to a growing demand for safe bikewear.

The new Duoviz transfers are available in a choice of 10 colours, including black, white, silver and fluorescent hues, and are intended to “add safety to your message and brighten up both the day and night”.

