Coloreel, the technology for digital dyeing of thread on demand, is being adopted by more garment decorators internationally through a partnership with a US-based distributor.

It has today announced the first US sale of its multi-head set-up for installing over a Tajima TMEZ six-head embroidery machine at an unnamed garment decorator in California.

The sale was made via Hirsch Solutions, the world’s largest distributor of embroidery machines, which partnered Coloreel on live demonstrations of the technology at Impressions Expo at Long Beach in California in January.

Sven Öquist, vice president for sales at Coloreel Group AB, said: “Our partnership with Hirsch provides Coloreel with the ultimate reach into the US embroidery market and this order of a six multi-head unit is another great step on our growth journey in US.

“The installation will enable our customer to meet the fast-rising demand for our more environmentally friendly and creative embroideries. I am looking forward to many more units sold through our partnership with Hirsch.”

Coloreel is a Swedish textile innovation brand with ground-breaking technology for embroidery that enables high-quality colouring of textile thread on demand, offering opportunities for more sustainable and creative garment decoration.

In February, Coloreel announced growth in Europe with the sale of an eight multi-head unit in Italy to Bond Factory, an Italian manufacturer of high-end apparel for the European fashion and textile sector, part of the Dyloan group.

Coloreel is distributed in the UK through embroidery specialist AJS which is also a dealer for Tajima embroidery machines.

www.coloreel.com

www.ajs-embroidery.co.uk